2019 Spring Soccer Tournament Results

Ava Youth Soccer teams played their final Spring games Saturday, April 27. The Tournament results are: 

U6

1st MR Ranch LLC Trash Service

2nd Cheyney Auction Company 3rd Grigg Trucking

4th Jerry Inman Insurance

5th Reed’s Construction

U8

1st Ozark Mtn. Exteriors

2nd Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta

3rd Nics Dazzling Jewels

4th Homespun Photography

U10

1st Ava Parks & Recreation

2nd Crazy LuLu Momma Leslie Barton

3rd Delena’s Auto

4th Cahow Inflatables

U14

1st Outdoor Oasis

2nd Rush Archery

3rd VFW Auxiliary 5993

4th Stewart’s Auto & Tire

