2019 Spring Soccer Tournament Results

Ava Youth Soccer teams played their final Spring games Saturday, April 27. The Tournament results are:
U6
1st MR Ranch LLC Trash Service
2nd Cheyney Auction Company 3rd Grigg Trucking
4th Jerry Inman Insurance
5th Reed’s Construction
U8
1st Ozark Mtn. Exteriors
2nd Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta
3rd Nics Dazzling Jewels
4th Homespun Photography
U10
1st Ava Parks & Recreation
2nd Crazy LuLu Momma Leslie Barton
3rd Delena’s Auto
4th Cahow Inflatables
U14
1st Outdoor Oasis
2nd Rush Archery
3rd VFW Auxiliary 5993
4th Stewart’s Auto & Tire