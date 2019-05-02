2019 Graduating Classes 

Commencement Ceremonies for Ava R-I, Plainview R-VIII, Mt. Zion, Bradleyville, and Skyline R-2

Graduation is upon us, and it is likely students and especially parents will attest to the fact these last few weeks of the school year are a whirlwind of activities, as family and community members come together to celebrate this special rite of passage for graduates from Ava and surrounding communities.

As our graduates pass on to new life adventures, it is aspired they will take with them not only a solid education and strong sense of self worth, but also wonderful memories and friendships from their formative years in school.

Festivities honoring this special occasion started several weeks ago, but now with only two weeks left, graduates are anxiously awaiting and preparing for the Friday, May 10 commencement ceremony to held in C.E. Harlan stadium, west of Ava. Graduation begins at 7:00 p.m.

Ninety-four seniors are eligible to walk this year, and each graduate will receive a diploma from Bart Ellison, school board president.

In addition to graduation, May 10 is also the day for the Senior Honor Assembly to be held in the Ava Performing Arts Center. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Seniors graduating with top honors will be announced during the assembly, with photos appearing in a special section of the Herald the following week. Senior composite photos will be published in a special section of the Herald May 2.

The annual senior class Bike Ride to School event is Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m. The procession of riders will depart from the Ava Square.

Keynote speaker for Ava’s Friday evening graduation is Dr. Jared Coberly, a 1996 graduate of Ava High School.

Senior class officers of the 2019 graduating class are Lauren Mendel, president; Dwight Emerson, vice president; and Stephen Copeland, secretary.

Senior graduation speakers are Kamryn Collins and Stephen Copeland.

Seniors graduating Summa Cum Laude, 4.0 and above, are Stephen Copeland, Carter Crews, Dwight Emerson, Gavin Goss, Jacob Key, Brianna Meile, and Morgan Whitacre.

For their class motto, the senior class selected a quote by Tim McGraw: “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again.” The class flower is a white rose.

During graduation prelude, the Ava High School Band, under the direction of Sarah and Chris Saaco, will play Black Tower Overture, and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The high school band will also play Pomp and Circumstance for the traditional senior walk.

After graduation, seniors will change clothes and assemble for a Project Graduation night of fun filled activities. Project Grad buses will depart from the west side of the football field.

For Ava’s eighth graders who are moving on to high school, the annual class picnic for the students will be held Monday, May 13, at the Ava City Park. In celebration of graduation, the eighth grade dance was held last Saturday in the middle school cafeteria.

Mt. Zion Bible School will host kindergarten commencement and the all-student awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m. in the campus chapel. This year’s kindergarten graduates include Josiah Fleetwood, Edric Geiler, and Elliot Jones.

Skyline R-2 School District is hosting a kindergarten and eighth-grade graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 7, 7:00 in the school gym. The last day of school at Skyline is Friday, May 10.

Eighth graders in the Plainview R-VIII School District will graduate Monday, May 13, at 7:00 p.m., and pre-K and kindergarten students will graduate Monday, May 6 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held in the school gymnasium. Plainview students will celebrate the last of school on Thursday, May 16, with dismissal at 12:30.

For Bradleyville graduates, commencement exercises will be held in the school gymnasium on Saturday, May 11, starting at 7 p.m.

With congratulations to all 2019 area graduates, a quote from inspirational writer William Arthur Ward, “Before you act, listen. Before you react, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you criticize, wait. Before you quit, try.”