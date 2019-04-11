Youth Soccer Scores & Schedule

Youth soccer teams played their Game 4 Saturday. As of now, the season will extend to the make-up day, Saturday, April 20, and the tournament games will be moved to Saturday, April 27. Teams will play their Game 5 schedule (below) on Saturday, April 13th.
In case of game cancellations, the cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.
Scores Game 4, Week 4 – April 6
U4
No scores kept.
U6
Jerry Inman Insurance (7) vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service (6) (Shootout)
Reed’s Construction (1) vs. Grigg Trucking (0)
Cheyney Auction Service (2) vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service (1)
U8
Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta (4) vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels (2) (Shootout)
Homespun Photography (0) vs Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (4)
U10
Dalana’s Auto (0) vs. Crazy LuLu Mama (1)
Cahow Inflatables (0) vs. Ava Parks (6)
U14
Outdoor Oasis (4) vs. Rush Archery (3)
VFW Auxiliary 5993 (4) vs. Stewart’s Auto & Tire (7)
Week 5 – Game 5 April 13- Schedule
U4
9:00 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Dog Co.
9:35 a.m. Crystal Lake Fisheries vs. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law
10:15 a.m. Rat Racing vs. Reed’s Construction
U6
9:00 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. Jerry Inman Insurance
9:45 a.m. Grigg Trucking vs. Cheyney Auction Company
10:30 MR Ranch LLC Trash Service vs. Jerry Inman Insurance
U8
11:15 a.m. Homespun Photography vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels
12:15 p.m. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta
U10
11:00 a.m. Crazy LuLu Mama vs. Cahow Inflatables
12:00 p.m. Ava Parks vs. Delana’s Auto
U14
8:50 a.m. Rush Archery vs. VFW Auxiliary 5993
10:00 a.m. Stewart’s Auto & Tire vs. Outdoor Oasis.