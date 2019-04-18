White River Association of General Baptists To Meet

The White River Association of General Baptists will meet at their campgrounds near Taneyville beginning Thursday night, April 18. The program for the evening will be the musical group, SHINE!

Friday’s session will begin at 10 a.m. under the theme “Only Jesus.” The moderator is Bro. Landon Vinson and music director, Sis. Sophina Dunn. Preaching Friday morning will be Bro. David Evans, pastor of Walnut Grove General Baptist Church.

Bro. Tom Bentley will bring a devotion Friday afternoon with preaching by Bro. Robert Roberts. Friday night services begin at 7 p.m. with Bro. Andy Adams bringing the message.

Saturday morning starts at 10 a.m. with a message by Bro. Larry Vinson. Preaching on Saturday afternoon by Bro. David Holvick, and Saturday night service begins at 7 p.m. with Sis. Maxine Lund bringing the message.

The public is invited to any and all services. There will be business and reports scattered throughout both days, along with congregational singing, testimonies and special music.