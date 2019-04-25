Weather Forecast

Forecast data provided by the National Weather Service office in Springfield, MO. Details at weather.gov.
Today:
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. High near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight:
A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. North wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday:
Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday:
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday:
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night:
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.