Wasola – Theta Nokes

Can two walk together except they be agreed? Amos 3:3

Tuesday, Gary had another treatment and we went back on Thursday so they could take the pump off.

The weekend guests of Ralph and Dana Brazeal were Zamber and Cole Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, AnnaBelle Johnson and Zoe Shull.

Saturday afternoon, grandpa Ralph had a cookout for Liviya’s birthday. Liviya will be 11 years old on the 18th. Guests that day were Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Dara Strong and Braylen Lansdown, Billi Satterfield, Hunter Huff, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, and me.

Well, Sunday morning it snowed. Did you see it?

Due to no heat at church Sunday, we had no night service.

Have a happy Easter and a safe one. Start each day with a grateful heart.