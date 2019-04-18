Varsity Track Meet Results March 28

On Thursday, March 28, Ava Bears hosted a varsity track meet. There were 14 teams total in attendance. Unfortunately, the meet was cut short due to weather before athletes were able run the 200 meter dash, 3200 meter run, or 4×400 meter relays.

Individual results are as follows:

Boys Individual Results

Shot Put: Iveck Chittenden – 1st, 45’; Nick Mozzy – 2nd, 42’ 6”; Tanner Murray – 3rd, 42’ 3”

Discus: Nick Mozzy – 2nd, 99’ 2”; Tanner Murray – 3rd, 99’; Jacob Lakey – 6th, 94’ 9”

Triple Jump: Mason Cole – 2nd, 39’ 5”; Stephen Boatman – 6th, 36’ 6”; Jacob Gillies – 8th, 34’ 3”

High Jump: Jacob Gillies – 1st, 5’ 10”; Mason Cole – 2nd, 5’ 8”

Long Jump: Jacob Gillies – 2nd, 19’ 4”; Stephen Boatman- 4th, 18’ 2”

110 Meter Hurdles: Colby Miles – 3rd, 17.70;

300 Meter Hurdles: Colby Miles- 2nd, 45.39

100 Meter Dash – Stephen Copeland – 1st, 11.10; Caden Palmer- 4th, 11.69;

400 Meter Dash: Josh Bray- 2nd, 56.15; Flint Sallee- 3rd, 56.57

800 Meter Run: Anthony Walsh- 3rd, 2:18; Jimmy McNish- 4th, 2:19

Relays:

4×100 – 1st, 46.32, Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Josh Bray, Stephen Copeland;

4×200 – 1st, 1:35.07; Caden Palmer, Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Stephen Copeland;

4×800 – 1st, 9:13, Bryce Mings, Jimmy McNish, Nate Swofford, Mason Cole.

Girls Individual Results

Javelin: Eden Little – 1st, 98’ 3”

Shot Put: Baylan Alexander – 7th, 27’ 7”

Discus: Eden Little – 6th, 64’; Baylan Alexander – 7th, 63’ 3”

Long Jump: Arianna Cox – 2nd, 14’ 3 ½”; Hannah Evans – 4th, 14’ 1 ½”

High Jump: Hannah Evans – 3rd, 4’ 6”; Addy Croston – 5th, 4’ 2”; Clara Sicilia- 8th, 4’ 0”

Triple Jump: Arianna Cox – 3rd, 28’ 7 ¾”; Karli Pedersen – 6th, 26’ 6 ½”; Layla Giorgianni- 7th, 24’ 11”

400 Meter Dash: Hannah Evans – 4th, 1:07; Hailey Searcy – 8th, 1:13

800 Meter Run: Clara Sicilia- 5th, 3:03

1600 Meter Run: Karleyna Kilgore – 4th, 7:15

Relays:

4×200 – 4th, 2:04, Arianna Cox, Kennedy Meyer, Hailey Searcy, Madison Shearer

4×800 – 2nd, 14:46, Layla Giorgianni, Clara Sicilia, Karleyna Kilgore, Kennedy Meyer.