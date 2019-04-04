University of Missouri Invites the Public to Show Me Mizzou Day

The University of Missouri will host Show Me Mizzou Day, a campus wide open house for people of all ages to see the campus at work on Saturday, April 13.

The event is free and open to the public. The open house runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and leads into a 3 p.m. Mizzou football spring game at Faurot Field.

During the morning, families will be able to attend presentations, tour labs and see research in action. In the afternoon, they will be able to experience the excitement of Mizzou Athletics by attending the Mizzou Football spring game.

Featured activities include:

Saturday Morning Science – a special presentation by Nobel Prize winner George Smith;

Open House with Chancellor Cartwright – meet the Chancellor and Mrs. Cartwright in their home, which was built in 1867 and is the oldest building on campus;

STEM Cubs Festival – an interactive event to teach young people the wonder of the fields of science, technology, engineering and math;

Wildlife Tracking in the 21st Century – learn how Mizzou biologists track wildlife;

Ambulance and Helicopter Tour – get an up close view of MU Health Care’s helicopter and ambulance;

Instrument Petting Zoo – get an up close look at different musical instruments;

Tractor Pull – Mizzou’s tractor pulling team will showcase its most recent tractors, which the team designs and builds from the ground up;

Lab Tours – get a firsthand look of the many research labs on campus, from the virtual reality lab to the motion analysis lab.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.missouri.edu/showmemizzou