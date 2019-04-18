Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

April 14, 2019 – Sunday of the Passion, Palm Sunday. The voice of the suffering savior, Jesus, can be heard in the prophet Isaiah’s words and the pleading of the psalm. We are invited into the agony of our Lord in the extended reading of the story of Jesus’ passion. In the second reading, we who have put on Christ in holy baptism are urged to let the mind of Christ be our own. Lent leads us to this holy moment. Embrace it!

Preparation for Worship

We hold in tension the emotions of this day: the joy of the exuberant crowd welcoming Jesus, and the scorn of those so threatened by him as to seek his death. Lord, have mercy.

Far be it from us for stones to praise Jesus in our place (Luke 19:40). Let us worship now together in boldness and enthusiasm.

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

The psalm for today is Psalm 31:9-16.

Happy Birthday to : Hulda Tipton and Karla Adams, both on the 16th and Valerie Frampton on the 19th and a Happy Anniversary to Dave and MaryAnn Niemi.

Council met immediately after the worship service.

Join us at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening for our annual Tenebrae (Service of Darkness).

7:30 p.m. Fri. – Tenebrae Service

9:30 a.m. Sun. EASTER BREAKFAST

10:45 AM Sun. EASTER WORSHIP

April 14 Lector: Eric Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nancy Smith

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Industrial Rd and Rt 5

417-683-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschein