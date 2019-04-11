Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

As Mary anointed your feet with perfume, Jesus, may my life pour out love for you by the love I show my neighbors. Amen.

Just as many people in the Bible welcomed Jesus into their homes, so he welcomes us here. We, too, welcome you to worship.

All are invited to our Lenten Luncheon at 11:30 AM Wednesday. Nancy Smith will be leading us in a short devotion.

Council will meet immediately following worship next Sunday.

11:30 a.m. Wed. – Lenten Luncheon

9:30 am Sun. – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sun. – Worship followed by council meeting

April 7 Lector: Lesa Berger

Next Sunday’s Lector: Eric Wittorff

April 7, 2019

Fifth Sunday in Lent

The Lord our God makes all things new. In the first reading God promises it. In the gospel Mary anticipates it, anointing Jesus’ feet with costly perfume in preparation for the day of his burial. In the second reading we recall the transformation of Saul, the persecutor, into Paul, the apostle. In baptism God’s new person (you!) rises daily from the deadly mire of trespasses and sins.

