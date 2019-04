Photo submitted

The Ava Lady Bears shown above were medal winners in the April 1 track meet at Willow Springs. Athletes received medals if they finished in the top five in an individual event, or the top three in a relay. Medal winners shown above, from left to right, are: Hannah M. Evans, Baylan Alexander, Eden Little, Kennedy Meyer, Clara Sicilia, Arianna Cox, Hailey Searcy, Karli Pedersen, Layla Giorgianni, and Madison Shearer. Karleyna Kilgore also medaled but was unavailable for the photo.