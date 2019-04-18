Track Bling

These Ava Lady Bears received medals for finishing in the top 3 in their track events at the Marshfield Small School Meet on Monday, April 8.  From left to right: Hailey Nelson, Eden Little, Clara Sicilia, Arianna Cox, Hailey Searcy, Hannah Evans, and Karli Pedersen.  Kennedy Meyer also medaled but was not available for the picture.

