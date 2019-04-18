These Ava Lady Bears received medals for finishing in the top 3 in their track events at the Marshfield Small School Meet on Monday, April 8. From left to right: Hailey Nelson, Eden Little, Clara Sicilia, Arianna Cox, Hailey Searcy, Hannah Evans, and Karli Pedersen. Kennedy Meyer also medaled but was not available for the picture.
Home School News Track Bling
Ava
broken clouds
49.3 ° F
53 °
46 °
81 %
1.6mph
75 %
Fri
58 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
73 °
Free Runs: Bears top Houston on balls and errors
By Jason Hoekema For the casual fan a 9-5 win is good news and signs of a stout offense and good defense. However, Coach Rex...