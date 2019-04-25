We are all different.

We approach life differently.

We each have different goals and thoughts about life and how life should be lived. We react differently, especially as adults.

Kids, however, are on the other end of the spectrum. Young kids get excited about nearly everything.

Living life is a new learning experience with every step. A new adventure. Kids get excited about play. Travel. Going to the park. Learning. Eating.

They have an innate exuberance.

From their point of view, day-to-day life is a neverending remarkable experience.

And, most generally, kids are malleable. Much more than adults.

This came to light this weekend while listening to a talk radio program. You’ve likely listened to one from time to time.

The venue for this program is an interactive format where individuals call in to get advice about a problem. Most generally, difficulties range from inattentive spouses to family issues to rude bosses to unkind neighbors to spoiled children. The topics vary.

On this day, most of the adults calling for advice were somewhat defiant. They were not receptive to objective recommendations. Many didn’t listen. Others were argumentative.

However, an interesting dichotomy was presented when a young caller, a girl possibly six or seven years old called for advice. A youth recognized as being from Ava.

The youngster quickly explained her favorite pet, a cat, had recently died and every time she thought about him, she cried. She wanted help dealing with the loss because his death made her sad and every time she remembered, she became teary eyed.

The radio personality explained grieving was normal, but then offered some sound advice.

The recommendation was for the youth to focus on good memories, fun times, not the loss. To remember the cat’s loving character and nature. To recall how he would curl up and purr for attention. To remember happy times.

The little girl’s response was all telling and very confident. She said “That’s a good idea; I can do that.”

Her response was fresh and pure. Innocent and untainted. Trusting.

Much different than the many adults who had previously called for advice.

Kids see wonderment in simple things. During early years, they have yet to become bound by restraints or insecurities.

In their heart and mind, they truly believe anything is possible.

Perhaps Paulo Coelho de Souza, a Brazilian lyricist and novelist, cites their innocence best ––

A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.

As adults, our lives would be much more enjoyable if we could place in our hearts and minds the ability to let down walls, step away from responsibilities, and rather than fret and worry, live life with enthusiasm, wonderment and the trusting nature of a child.

To feel the magic every day.

Young hearts and minds truly are an inspiration for living life.