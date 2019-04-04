The Father’s House – Susan Cook

March 31 – What a beautiful morning to worship and praise the Lord. We had our first service this morning at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building.

The service opened with prayer and our thanks and requests were lifted up to God. We sang praises to our Lord then Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms 100. A song of praise and joy! “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.” Do you remember the day you got saved? Do you remember the joy God gave you and how you just had to share it with everyone? Is it still there? Do you still sing that song of joy and praise, or has you voice quieted over time? “Serve the Lord with gladness…” Are we still glad and willing to serve our Lord, or has it just become a chore that we must do? Are we going through the motions of worship and praise and service? “Know ye that the Lord He is God: it is He that hath made us, and not we ourselves: we are His people and the sheep of His pasture.” Don’t let your song of joy be quieted. Don’t let the weight of this world silence your praise. Draw on the strength of the Lord and hold to the eternal joy He has given, and always remember this, “For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting; and His truth endureth to all generations.”

Our evening service opened with prayer and singing. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from 2nd Timothy chapter 3, verses 1-5. The end of times. Oh the dreaded words. We have heard the message that we are living in the end times for years. “This know also, in the last days perilous time shall come.” All we have to do is look around us and we can see that we are living in perilous times. Our parents, grandparents and great grandparents and so on all lived in perilous times. Have we become numb to the fact that Jesus could return at any moment? We should live like we have only moments left. Every breath should speak the gospel of Jesus Christ to all people. Every action should point to Jesus. “The end of times”, are these dreaded words to us, or do these words inspire us to spread the gospel and remind us that when these times end our eternity is just beginning. Where will your eternity be?

The congregation of The Fathers House would like to thank the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association for blessing us with a place to worship. May God bless all they do for our community and for Gods kingdom. Services next Sunday will begin at 10:00 am with Sunday school for children and adults. 11:00 am for worship and 6:00 pm for Sunday evening service. Pastor Lonnie Cook 417-926-2895