The Father’s House – Susan Cook

April 7 – Our morning began with prayer. We gave thanks to our Lord for all He has done for us and we also had many requests today. There is so much illness right now and the struggles of our physical body can take a toll on our spiritual health. But we know our Lord is kind, He is just and he is faithful to sustain us in all things if we trust and obey Him.

We had our first Sunday School classes today. Brother Shane and Sister Cassey taught the youth class. They spent time getting to know each other and learning about how God is a friend like no other. He is always there for us and with Him we are never alone. Sister Susan taught the adult Sunday school class from Hebrews chapter 11. The foundation of faith.

We celebrated two birthdays today. Brother John who was visiting with us and Pastor Lonnie. Then we sang praises to our Lord. Special songs were sung by Brother Shane and Sister Susan.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 103, verses 1-4. Bless the Lord for His forgiveness. Where would we be if God’s forgiveness was like ours? We say we forgive, but we won’t forget. We don’t truly let it go. We remind ourselves of it by speaking about it to others. Some won’t accept forgiveness. They want to hold on to the pain they have caused for someone else, when in fact they are only increasing their own pain. We commit a far greater sin than we can imagine. Without true forgiveness there would be no salvation. Jesus came to us to forgive us. He suffered for us, He died for us. He did all this knowing that many would reject that forgiveness. Yet He forgave. Completely and unconditionally for all who would receive His forgiveness. Now think how our lives would be if we forgave the same way Jesus does.

We had a wonderful evening service. Brothers John and Travis came to visit and sang several songs tonight. It was wonderful to hear voices of praise lifted to the Lord and we all sang along. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 5, verse 6. Are you hungry? What are you hungry for? We all have an empty spot we are trying to fill. There is nothing of this world that can satisfy that emptiness, though we all have tried to fill it with the things of this world. Jesus said “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness; for they shall be filled.” The righteousness of God is the only thing that will truly satisfy our needs, and the supply is never ending. Come to Jesus, feast and be filled!

April 14 – We had a wonderful day of services today. We gave prayers of thanks and praises to our Lord. We brought our request to Him, for He alone can answer them.

Brother Shane and Sister Cassey taught the youth class about the meaning of Palm Sunday. The children gave us a good report of what they learned. Sister Susan taught the adult Sunday school class from the book of Matthew. Are we one of the crowd or are we one for God? We studied about the events leading up to Christs crucifixion.

Sister Shirley was visiting us today and played the music for our singing. What a blessing.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Ephesians chapter 4, verses 29-32. Grieve not the Holy Spirit. What we say has an effect on others. It can be a wonderful uplifting and inspiring effect, or it can be a brutal and devastating effect. When we let bitterness and anger direct our words, they become weapons that can destroy a soul. But when we give our bitterness and anger to the Lord and ask His forgiveness for holding on to it, He will show us how to speak in a way that is uplifting and encouraging. He will teach us what to say that will help draw souls to Him. God will guide our tongue when we truly let Him have control. Several came forward for prayer and two souls were saved. Praise God!

We had a BBQ and Easter egg hunt after service today. It was a great time of fun and fellowship for everyone.

Our evening service was awesome. The adults were almost outnumbered by the youth, so we had an unplanned youth service. Taylor helped to lead services, asking for prayer requests. There were many special songs for our Lord. Brother Shane, Sister Susan, Brother John, Gracie, Taylor and Haley, all sang.

It was inspiring to see the young people wanting to get involved. Gracie read our scriptures from John chapter 15, verses 1-5. The Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message. Time to prune the branches. Sometimes we need to cut off some branches to produce good fruit. Are we holding on to old relationships in our lives that are harmful to our walk with Christ? Are they causing us to slip and fall? Are they damaging our testimony? We must remove ourselves from situations that will pull us back into the sinful life God has delivered us from. Let us abide with Jesus and then, and only then, can we bring forth good fruit. For without Jesus, we can do nothing.

We invite everyone to come join us for worship. Have a blessed week. Sunday school for kids and adults at 10:00 am – morning service at 11:00 am – evening service at 6:00 pm.