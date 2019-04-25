The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre’s 2019 Season

Season will feature 6 Lyceum Premieres

ARROW ROCK, MO – The Lyceum Theatre will open its exciting new 8 show season on June 6, 2019 with the Lyceum premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, followed by All Shook Up, 9 to 5 The Musical, Murder For Two, Fully Committed, Crimes of the Heart, Swingtime Canteen, and the sixth annual production of the Lyceum’s unique adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, closing on December 22, 2019.

“We are incredibly excited about the 2019 Season lineup which is filled with both familiar favorites and new adventures as well. With great spectacle, romance, riotous comedy, and thrilling music, 2019 is shaping up to be our most spectacular season yet.” said Producing Artistic Director, Quin Gresham, now in his fifteenth season.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (A Lyceum Premiere): June 6 through June 16. Outside of the recent national tour, this new Broadway version of Cinderella will receive its first professional Missouri staging at the Lyceum Theatre.

“All of the classics songs you remember from either the Julie Andrews or the Lesley Ann Warren television broadcasts are intact, but this revised script perfectly blends the traditional with the contemporary, making the classic tale even more magical for today’s audiences,” said Gresham.

All Shook Up (A Lyceum Premiere): June 27 through July 7. Set to the hits of the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, this musical will have you jumpin’ out of your “Blue Suede Shoes” all night long. It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides Chad, a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you dancing in the aisles with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

9 to 5 The Musical (A Lyceum Premiere): July 18 through July 28. Based on the 1980 hit movie, 9 to 5 sets to music the hilarious and outrageous story of friendship and revenge in the 1970s Rolodex era.

Murder for Two (A Lyceum Premiere): August 3 – 11. A hilarious musical murder mystery with a twist, Murder for Two is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder as two performers put the laughter in manslaughter as they play 13 roles—not to mention the piano. In this witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries, Officer Marcus Moscowicz has dreams of making it to detective. If Agatha Christie overindulged in a piano bar, you’d have something a lot like Murder for Two.” said Gresham.

Fully Committed (A Lyceum Premiere): August 17 -25. This devastatingly funny one man show follows a day in the life of Sam, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number-one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics—a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. “One actor, forty characters and countless laughs—you won’t want to miss this hilarious tour de force about an actor’s survival job and whether or not he can actually survive it!” said Gresham.

Crimes of the Heart: August 31 – September 8. Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize, Crimes of the Heart is a zany, warm-hearted, and brilliantly imaginative Southern gothic tale of relationships run amok and dreams gone awry.

“As touching as it is funny, this timeless tale of sisterhood in the South remains one of the great 20th century American plays,” said Gresham.

Swingtime Canteen (A Lyceum Premiere): September 19 – 29. It’s 1944 and Marian Ames, a fading star of the screen, can’t be glum, there’s a war on, and has decided to take her all girl band to London to cheer up the troops. The show they put on, between air raids, is filled with huge laughs, heart, and is a celebration of the great music of the 1940s. Featuring the 1940s songs and a fast paced, 12-song Andrews Sisters medley and many more.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: December 12 – 22. The 2019 season will close with a mid-Missouri tradition, the Lyceum’s own adaptation of the classic Christmas story. A Christmas Carol’s timeless and heartwarming message, dazzling scenery and costumes, and delightful holiday music will get you and your entire family in the Christmas spirit.

For info: www.lyceumtheatre.org, (660) 837-3311 x1, or in person at the Lyceum’s box office at 114 High Street, Arrow Rock, MO 65320.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)(3), professional theatre located in the unique village of Arrow Rock, Missouri, a 19th century National Historic Landmark. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences in the heart of Missouri for 59 years producing a variety of musicals, dramas and comedies.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors’ Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.