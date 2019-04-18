Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

My son Lyndon in Fair Grove said the snow was flying when he looked out his upstairs bedroom window when he woke up one morning last week. Not what you want to see in April!

My great-grandson Gabe Hathcock was inducted into the Army in Fort Benning, Georgia, recently for his basic training. He’s the son of my granddaughter Lisa Keller

Helen Conardy and I keep in touch regularly, thanks to her daughter Lynnette Hicks.

Best wishes for better health for our Masonic and Eastern Star friend Jerry Marsh in West Plains. You can’t keep a good man down.

Dave and Karen Davis got a call from a cousin, Bill Davis, who now lives in Ashland, in the southeast corner of Oregon. He’s the son of Cleon and Floy Davis.

I enjoyed a recent story in the West Plains Daily Quill about Aid Hardware’s owner Toney Aid. The story brought back childhood memories of shopping in the hardware store on the square.

I’ve been enjoying a jar of raspberry jam that my stepsister Vanita Johnston made for me several years ago. It was sealed up good, and I found it recently in my cabinet. She and her husband Lewis had the best city garden in West Plains. I have good memories of visiting it with them. Sadly, they’re both deceased now.

One of my favorite flowers is the flowering almond in my front yard. It came from our home in Lilly Ridge. When we moved to Tecumseh, I moved the shrub too. My tulips were beautiful this year too. My daughter Kris planted a lot of flowers for me, and I have enjoyed them a lot. Loretta Davidson had Gary, her son, working in the yard recently.

Kris bought a riding mower at Bill Napier’s big estate sale across the road from me on April 6. The sale drew a huge crowd.

Alexus Owen, my granddaughter, went with her fifth grade class to Rockbridge Monday.

Jerry, my gardening friend and neighbor, is working on growing things. She has a covered bed outside in a unique garden. She takes a big sheet of black plastic, lays it on the dirt and punches holes in it where she plants seeds and plants. That way she has no weeds. Isn’t that something?

Back in my gardening days, the job involved hauling loads of dirt from the barnyard. Now I’m confined to my home most of the time, and my daughter Kris takes care of my outdoor chores.

I was sorry to miss the recent meeting of the Masons and Eastern Star.

I hope to have more news next week. Call me if you have news to share, 679-4148.