Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

It won’t be long until July 1, when I’ll have another birthday – my 97th. I’m holding on tight these days! When I look at my white hair, I wonder how I got that way. A lot of water’s gone under the bridge since I was born in 1922.

When I was a girl, Alva and Delphia McDonald lived on what is now Third Street and had McDonald’s Store on the square, where the Historium is now. They bought our cream each Saturday and sold general merchandise. As a child, I enjoyed going to town on Saturday afternoon.

There was an outstanding crowd at the auction held Saturday across the road from me.

We enjoyed a family get-together Sunday and shared a delicious fried chicken dinner at The Center. All four of my children were there: my son Lyndon from Fair Grove with wife Linaia and their children Tyler and his girlfriend Alysia and Mindy Wright and daughters Chloe and Quinn. My other son, Marlyn, came from Forsyth with his wife Charlene, daughter Kindra Vega and her son Michael Vega and his friend, Kristine. Daughter Karen Davis was there with her husband Dave (their great-granddaughter Destiny Massey from Dora School was one of the student servers). Daughter Kris Luebbert and her granddaughter Alexus Owens were also there. Our cousin Lyle Mishler and his friend Joy Elmore came down from Springfield. Another cousin, Helen Conardy, and her daughter Lynnette joined us too, and so did Chuck Coatney, who graduated with Lyndon in 1973. Jeff Dotson stopped by to say hello, along with several other friends. We all had a grand time.

Robert Burns Lodge had its community dinner Monday night. I wish I could have gone.

The redbuds and service berry trees are blooming and the dogwood will burst forth soon. The martins are still cleaning out their nests where the sparrows made a mess. I admire them, tossing out the old nests stick by stick.