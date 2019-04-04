Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

A beautiful spring is bringing us a new beginning once again. The apple and pear trees in my yard are in full bloom, reminding me of my grandfather Ebrite, who, in addition to being a medical doctor, sold Stark fruit trees in the early 1900’s. He had a horse and buggy, but sometimes he walked to nearby medical calls. While walking to one of those calls, he was bitten by a rabid dog. He sat down and doctored himself, cutting into the skin and making the bite bleed and then tying a tourniquet. In doing so, he probably saved his own life.

Serviceberry trees are also in bloom now. My daddy always said that was a sure sign of spring.

Both of my girls, Kris and Karen, were here Monday. I always enjoy their visits and also the visits of my grandson, Allen Buebbert, and my great-granddaughter Alexus.

Lynn and Shirley Farel had their daughter visiting them from Wisconsin recently

Gabe Hathcock is in boot camp in Fort Benning, Georgia, for seven more weeks. We wish him the best.

I was thankful for a recent call saying the state would help me with energy assessment.

And thanks to the Ozark County Food Pantry for the delivery Paralee and I receive each Friday.

I’m watching the martins as they come in. They had to clean out their homes from the sparrows who had moved in over the winter.

More childhood memories have come to mind lately. When I was growing up in the 1930s, we didn’t have a radio, but our neighbors, the Sowards family, had a battery-powered radio that they turned up as loud as it would go. I would be at the barn doing chores, my daddy and I, and we could hear it over the way.

Back then, some of us learned to provide for our own well-being. Among other things, I learned how to shoot a rabbit or squirrel for food. I still have my daddy’s .22 rifle. It brought us many a fried-squirrel supper. I could also boil it and make dumplings with it. Not bad at all! Nowadays that might not seem appealing at all for the younger folks to think about. We also raised goats. Before butchering season when the weather got cold, Daddy would kill a goat for extra meat. Mostly we boiled that with dumplings too. Daddy also taught me how to catch rabbits in rabbit “gums” in our orchard, and occasionally we would have rabbit for meat.

I learned to cut up a hog for meat, render lard and make head cheese and pickled pigs’ feet. I see you can buy pigs feet canned in glass jars in the grocery store these days.

It’s time to start thinking about picking greens for salads. They’re coming on now. Be careful to get the right ones! Poke and narrow dock. Also, it’s time to plant lettuce and spinach and set out cabbage.

I feel fortunate that I’ve stayed healthy through the winter. At Lilly Ridge Church, there’s a big container of hand sanitizer at the entryway, which is beneficial to prevent the spread of germs, including the flu germs.

However, my daughter Kris can verify that the flu takes its toll. She’s a home health nurse, but she was home in bed with the flu last week herself.

My son Lyndon is about back to normal after recovering from his recent knee surgery.

I wonder why my knees bother me, and then I remember that they are 96 years old!

Dave and Karen Davis were in Poplar Bluff recently for his check up at the VA hospital.

Cayenne pepper is good for regulating a person’s heart rate, using 1/2 teaspoon in milk, tea or coffee. Don’t be afraid. Really! That’s my medical advice.