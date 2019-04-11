Take a Spring Hike at Bennett Spring State Park April 20

JEFFERSON CITY – Join park staff by exploring the Spring Trail at Bennett Spring State Park at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 20. Meet at the nature center for the guided hike.

Park staff will lead an exploration of the Spring Trail then loop around the Bennett Spring to the nature center in this little over a mile hike. Participants will see the fish hatchery, the historic Civilian Conservation Corps Gauge House and the Hanging Fen natural area. Viewing the spring, fishing activities and wildlife will be a fun activity for all.

Dress for the weather and wear shoes that will endure natural surfaces, dirt, mud, shifting rocks and the occasional slippery surface. The trail is next to the spring and has various critter holes and evidence of water erosion. Small children will need the guidance of an adult during this hike. The hike can be a great family activity and all leashed pets are welcome to attend.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.