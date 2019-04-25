T. O. P. S. Holly B.

I hope that you didn’t mind reading on three different subjects in one article. I thought I could kill three birds with one article.

Good Easter Sunday to you all. Aren’t we blessed that He has risen? Right now I’m just kicking back waiting for my stomach to return to normal size after eating more than my share of egg-sausage casseroles. Us Lutherans, at Trinity Lutheran Church, sure like to eat and us women know how to cook it. May 4th, you have another opportunity to participate in a feast. We are having a pancake breakfast, with eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and choice of drinks. It’s from 7-9am and it is a free will contribution with all proceeds going to benefit Meals on Wheels. Mark your calendars.

About 4 months ago, Pastor Wayne announced that the Senior Center was looking for volunteers. I signed up for two days a week and help out in the kitchen. Wanda is the big chief there, with Rachel as her assistant. These two ladies make work fun. They make you feel welcomed and appreciated. Never do they bark orders, only ask if I’ll do this or that. So if you feel that you have some time to spare and want to give of yourself, this is a great place to do it. Lisa, the director of the center, will be more than thrilled to find a spot for you. Many hands make little work.

My last bit of news deals with TOPS, which stands for Taking Off Pounds Sensibly. This morning pointed out my flawed thinking. Breakfast at the church had nicely decorated tables with baskets of candies, you know, Hershey chocolates and of course, Reese’s peanut butter eggs. Now, I’m a member of TOPS, and I’m thinking one of these and one of those won’t hurt because they are portion controlled (small size). Because I don’t buy candy and it’s a holiday it’s ok to indulge. My mind should have braked there. In the first paragraph, I revealed honestly that I had eaten too much, and to add more candy calories was just plain ludicrous. So I flubbed up, and tomorrow is another day. To make matters worse, a lady at church is on a diet. She had a rather smallish amount of food on the plate and when offered some candy, she said, “Oh no, I’m on a diet.” She doesn’t need TOPS, but I do, and perhaps you might too. Come join us on Tuesday mornings at 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Have questions, call Barbara at 417 924-2228.