Sweden – Linda Johnson

The Bible is one-hundred percent true. Of course, one would expect anyone writing this column to say that. But, to say that, and be able to back it up is quite another. There are a lot of “notions” floating around out there. Some believe that the Bible is fantastical, something made up, fabricated. King David is a mythical character and never existed. God is an imaginary character. The Bible stories are from older mythology. The story of Christ is made up from bits and pieces of other stories. David Miessler uses the Internet to spread some of his beliefs including some of the above.

The Smithsonian Department of Anthropology and the staff archeologist of National Geographic use the Bible as a reference tool to verify historical events, names and places. It is a verifiable document and can be proven against other historical documents. Something not well known. A search of the historical proofs of the Bible will reveal that the Bible is being verified as to its accuracy and not being debunked as some choose to believe. Evidence in favor of the authenticity of the Bible continues as ancient documents, tablets, and stones turn up. The truth is out there.

Forty authors wrote the 66 books of the Bible over a span of 1,500 years. Even so, the book is accurate when comparing early prophecies to later fulfillment. For example, Isaiah 7:14 says “…a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” This prophecy occurred about 750 years before Christ and was authored by the Prophet Isaiah. Matthew 1:25 which fulfills the prophecy says “And he knew her not till she had brought forth her firstborn…”. It was authored by Matthew. Many other prophecy/fulfillment verses can be found throughout the Bible. Only through God’s omniscience could it happen. Different authors of different books of the Bible covering centuries both predicting and fulfilling with accuracy. Could man do such a thing? With God’s instruction he can.

God knew that man, His creation, would fall. He knew that many would not believe even when presented with the facts. Jesus pointed out clearly in John 10:24-33 how even the Jews accused Jesus of blasphemy and wanted to stone him. And they had been looking for the Messiah who was standing in their midst. The world hasn’t changed.

This is where faith arrives on the scene. God knew it would take faith to believe that God is who he said he is, and will do what he says he will. Believing with the head is not enough. Believing with the heart is. Facts and proof are not enough. It takes faith. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1) Hebrews 11 is the faith chapter. The book of First John is good to aid the believer in “knowing that he knows”. Believing, faith, knowing. “And we know that the Son of God is come, and hath given us an understanding, that we may know him that is true, and we are in him that is true, even in his Son Jesus Christ. This is the true God, and eternal life.” (I John 5:20)

Come and hear Pastor Josh live on Sunday mornings. Service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. except for our business meeting which is held the second Wednesday of each month. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile.