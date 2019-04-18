Sweden – Linda Johnson

Is it possible to sum up our modern world and try to get a handle on what is happening? It’s true that this world is becoming increasingly inter-connected. And, it’s also true that this connectedness is putting a spotlight on the differences of people here and everywhere under a microscope. Connectedness, differences, and microscopes to look at each other closely and see what one likes and doesn’t like. Is the world and the people in it polarizing and separating into groups?

It’s hard to take it in, but people are disliking and even hating each other over differences of opinions and beliefs. To the point that everyday life is being affected. It’s like waiting for the shoe to drop, an ominous feeling that something terrible is going to happen.

Jesus said this would happen. He said as much in what is known as the “Olivet Discourse.” It can be found in Matthew 24:1-25, Mark 13:1-37 and Luke 21:5-36. Mark 13:12 says, “Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son, and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death.” How far is this world from seeing those things happen? Or, have they already happened and no one is really noticing?

The days of life on this earth are short. Living peacefully, dying of old age, and being buried in the family plot are going away. Having faith and practicing faith are being increasingly challenged. It’s important to live up to the task. “But he that shall endure to the end, the same shall be saved.” (Matthew 24:13) It also says not to conform to this world, to renew your mind so you can prove (test) what is good, acceptable and the perfect will of God. (Romans 12:2, in the author’s own words)

This is it. The only days of the present world is all our generation is allotted. Where will the next generation begin its trek? The days of old-fashioned values, love of fellow men and a common trust that kept people connected is shattering like a piece of broken glass. What will it be like then?

Jesus knew this was coming. And he gives us warning. But he also gives us hope. John 3:15-17 speak of eternal for all those who believe on him. What to do? Believe, Have faith. God will bring us through this world. He knew us before we were born (Isaiah 49:1, Galatians 1:15). He has not forsaken us. (Hebrews 13:5)

