State Team Regional Fishing Tournament April 17-19, Guntersville Lake, Guntersville, Alabama

Last fall the Ava Bass Club excelled in the Missouri Bass Nation State Championship held at Table Rock, October 27-28. Heston Fish took fourth in Missouri, and also claimed the biggest bass of the tournament. Dean Harlan took eighth. Both men qualified for the regional competition held recently in Guntersville, Alabama, on Guntersville Lake. In this most recent competition held April 17-19, Missouri sponsored the top ten boaters. Heston Fish, of Squires, left, and Dean Harlan, of Ava, both participated in the event. Members of the Missouri team are shown above.

Related