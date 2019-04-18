State Fair Reservations for Livestock Exhibitor Camping Starting May 1

Livestock Entry Forms Ready May 10; Camping forms for livestock exhibitors will be available on the State Fair website starting at 9 am on May 1.

Please note that the State Fair website typically experiences very high traffic volume on the morning the livestock exhibitor camping forms go live. State Fair staff is working with our webmaster and site host to be diligent in our efforts to accommodate the hits that the site often experiences during this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding should any situations arise.

If you have questions about the status of your camping form after you have submitted it, please email campgrounds@mda.mo.gov.

These reserved exhibitor campsites will open Sunday, Aug. 4; they are only available for livestock exhibitors, commercial vendors and persons with disabilities.

Complete camping rules and more information are available on the Fair’s website.

Livestock Show and Competitive Exhibit rules and classes are currently available in the online Premium Guide, a comprehensive tool for exhibitors. Exhibitors will be able to access livestock and competitive exhibit online entry forms starting Friday, May 10. To receive your premium payment the Vendor Input Form must be completed by each exhibitor. You can find entry forms and the vendor input form on our website.