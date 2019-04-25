St. Francis – Gary Kester

Holy Week began with Palm Sunday last week, and continued on Thursday with Maundy Thursday, commemorating the Last Supper at which time Jesus mandated Holy Communion as a Christian sacrament. Maundy is from the Latin mandare, to mandate or order. The next day was Good Friday, the day of the crucifixion and we held our Good Friday service at which time we do the Stations of the Cross tracing His ascent to the cross & death, one of the most moving & solemn Christian services. Holy Week culminated on April 21 with Easter Sunday and the austerity of Lent is over. The church was alive with white Easter lilies and white altar flowers and altar & vestment colors are also white, the color of purity & spirituality. The Christ Candle is lit, the large white & gold candle which stands apart from all the rest and symbolizing Christ’s presence.

In his sermon, Bishop Hartley noted that Easter is the oldest & most important Christian holy day in which we are called on to witness the resurrection miracle of death overcome. This day is a turning point for us when we reconnect to God through the risen Christ. The Gospel for the day, St. John 20:1, tells the story of Easter morning and the empty tomb, the symbol of new life, and guarantee of our own resurrection and of Christ’s divinity. In the Epistle for the day, Colossians 3:1, St. Paul tells us how to respond to this event, “If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above…” We are dead without Him so we must believe in the new life He has given us.

In announcements, Bishop Hartley noted that the Easter flowers were given in part in memory of Bill & Joyce Roberts, Lew & Nimmie Heigham, and Luis Velez. During prayer time he said the rest in peace prayer for Stephanie’s cousin Vonda and the birthday prayer for Carrie Compton, Rudy Sasko & himself, who all had birthdays this week.

After the service we enjoyed birthday cake & ice cream in honor of our birthday people. We were happy to have all three Berthold sisters with us today, Natalie from College of the Ozarks and Jennifer & Laura from Kansas City.