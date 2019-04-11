St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, April 7, was The Fifth Sunday in Lent, called Passion Sunday. Passiontide is the last two weeks in Lent, a season unique to the Episcopal/Anglican Church tradition, comprised of Passion Sunday and Palm Sunday. Today the crosses in the church are veiled in purple as a reminder of the sufferings of Jesus in His last days on Earth. The emphasis during Passiontide is His last suffering on Earth & what it means for us as we approach the Crucifixion and Easter. During His last days Jesus came to terms with His fate of Earthly suffering and during Passiontide we are to think about what His suffering to redeem our souls means for us. In the Epistle for the day, Hebrews 9:11, we learn that Christ has “…become an high priest of good things to come by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, neither by the blood of goats & calves but by His own blood.” The Old or First Testament of sacrifice of animals is a dead work, replaced by the living sacrifice Jesus made as the mediator of the New Testament, which brings us the promise of eternal life. During Passiontide, we embrace the new world created by Christ. Sunday, April 14 will be Palm Sunday with our special service of palms, then Holy Week will continue with Maundy Thursday on April 18 at 6:30, the Good Friday service on April 19 at 6:30 with the ancient Stations of the Cross service, and then Easter is Sunday April 21. Everyone is invited to any & all of these services to celebrate with us.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.