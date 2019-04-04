St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, March 31 was the Fourth Sunday in Lent.

Today is different from other Lenten days as it is Rose Sunday, which means that altar and vestment colors are rose rather than the usual sombre violet, representing a lessening of the solemnity of the season and looking forward to the new life to come at Easter. Bishop Hartley was back with us after a bout of the flu, but still not feeling one hundred percent, so Lay Leader Joe Criswell read the sermon for the day, on the subject of miracles, based on the Gospel for the day, St. John 6:1, the feeding of the five thousand.

We don’t think that miracles exist in our day, but we are not tuned in to recognize them, as for example the springtime that is finally bursting out around us bringing new life, as Easter will bring us new spiritual life. The reason for this is that we have lost the ability to see the world with a Christian mind, so we don’t expect them. In this story in which Jesus feeds a multitude with a little bread & fishes provided by a young child, we learn two lessons. One is that the crowd gathered around Jesus expected a miracle & believed in Him so He provided it, and second that He is able to do so with even the small portion provided; we have to have something to give as the little boy does in this story in order for Jesus to respond to us. We also learn here that Jesus knows our need even though it looks impossible. On a symbolic level this miracle is connected with Holy Communion and this event is a precursor of the Last Supper. Lent is ending and a new beginning approaches and the world will look the same on the surface, but with Jesus a new light began shining in the world and is still shining; at Easter the world will become new again.