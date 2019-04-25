Spring Soccer Scores & Tournament Schedule

Saturday, April 20, Ava Youth Soccer teams played their last regular game and set their places in the tournament schedule. Only tournament games are left and they will be played Saturday, April 27. There is no tournament in the U4 age group.

In case of game cancellations, the cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.

U4

No scores kept.

SCORES Game 5 April 20

U6

Reed’s Construction (1) vs. MR Ranch Trash Service (3)

Jerry Inman Insurance (2) vs. Cheyney Auction Company (0) Shootout.

Grigg Trucking (5) vs. Reed’s Construction (0)

U8

Homespun Photography (1) vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta (5)

Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (2) vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels (1)

U10

Cahow Inflatables (1) vs. Delena’s Auto (7)

Ava Parks (0) vs. Crazy LuLa Momma (1)

U14

VFW Auxiliary 5993 (2) vs. Outdoor Oasis (7)

Stewart’s Auto (1) & Tire vs. Rush Archery (5)

U6 Tournament Rankings:

Seeded Team

1Grigg Trucking

Wins (4), Losses (2), Goals (17)

2 MR Ranch Trash

Wins (3), Losses (3), Goals (22)

3Jerry Inman Ins.

Wins (3), Losses (3), Goals (15)

4Cheyney Auction

Wins (3), Losses (3), Goals (8)

5Reed’s Construction

Wins (2), Losses (4), Goals (7)

U8 Tournament Rankings:

SeededTeam

1 Ozark Mtn. Exteriors

Wins (5), Losses (0), Goals (10)

2Vaccaro’s Pizza

Wins (3), Losses (2), Goals (16)

3Nics Dazzling Jewels

Wins (1), Losses (4), Goals (8)

4Homespun Photography

Wins (1), Losses (3), Goals (3)

U10 Tournament Rankings:

SeededTeam

1Crazy Lulu Momma

Wins (5), Losses (0), Goals (7)

2Ava Parks & Recreation

Wins (3), Losses (2), Goals (10)

3 Delena’s Auto

Wins (2), Losses (3), Goals (9)

4Cahow Inflatables

Wins (0), Losses (5), Goals (3)

U14 Tournament Rankings:

SeededTeam

1Outdoor Oasis

Wins (5), Losses (0), Goals (23)

2Rush Archery

Wins (3), Losses (2), Goals (19)

3Stewart’s Auto & Tire

Wins (2), Losses (3), Goals (18)

4VFW Auxillary 5993

Wins (0), Losses (5), Goals (13)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

U6 Tournament April 27

Game 1, 8:30 a.m. – Reed’s Construction vs. Cheyney Auction

Loss of Game 1 Takes 5th place.

Game 2, 9:10 a.m. – Jerry Inman Insurance vs. M.R. Ranch Trash Service

Game 3, 9:50 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Grigg Trucking.

Game 4, 10:30 a.m., Loss of Game 2 vs. Loss of Game 3., 3rd & 4th place trophies.

Game 5, 11:15 a.m., Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3. 1st & 2nd place trophies.

U8 Tournament Schedule April 27

Game 1, 12:00 p.m. Homespun Photography vs. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors.

Game 2, 1:00 p.m. Nics Dazzling Jewels vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza

Game 3, 2:00 p.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2; 3rd & 4th place trophies.

Game 4, 3:00 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2; 1st & 2nd place trophies.

U10 Tournament Schedule April 27

Game 1, 12:30 p.m. Cahow Inflatable vs. Crazy LuLu Momma.

Game 2, 1:15 p.m. Delena’s Auto vs. Ava Parks & Recreation.

Game 3, 2:10 p.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2; 3rd & 4th place trophies.

Game 4, 3:00 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2; 1st & 2nd place trophies.

U14 Tournament Schedule April 27

Game 1 8:00 a.m., VFW Auxiliary 5993 vs. Outdoor Oasis.

Game 2, 9:00 a.m. Stewart’s Auto vs. Rush Archery.

Game 3, 10:00 a.m., Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2; 3rd & 4th place trophies.

Game 4, 11:00 a.m., Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2; 1st and 2nd place trophies.