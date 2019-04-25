Spring Soccer Scores & Tournament Schedule

Saturday, April 20, Ava Youth Soccer teams played their last regular game and set their places in the tournament schedule. Only tournament games are left and they will be played Saturday, April 27. There is no tournament in the U4 age group.
In case of game cancellations, the cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.
U4
No scores kept.
SCORES Game 5 April 20
U6
Reed’s Construction (1) vs. MR Ranch Trash Service (3)
Jerry Inman Insurance (2) vs. Cheyney Auction Company (0) Shootout.
Grigg Trucking (5) vs. Reed’s Construction (0)
U8
Homespun Photography (1) vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta (5)
Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (2) vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels (1)
U10
Cahow Inflatables (1) vs. Delena’s Auto (7)
Ava Parks (0) vs. Crazy LuLa Momma (1)
U14
VFW Auxiliary 5993 (2) vs. Outdoor Oasis (7)
Stewart’s Auto (1) & Tire vs. Rush Archery (5)
U6 Tournament Rankings:
Seeded Team
1Grigg Trucking
Wins (4), Losses (2), Goals (17)
2 MR Ranch Trash
Wins (3), Losses (3), Goals (22)
3Jerry Inman Ins.
Wins (3), Losses (3), Goals (15)
4Cheyney Auction
Wins (3), Losses (3), Goals (8)
5Reed’s Construction
Wins (2), Losses (4), Goals (7)
U8 Tournament Rankings:
SeededTeam
1 Ozark Mtn. Exteriors
Wins (5), Losses (0), Goals (10)
2Vaccaro’s Pizza
Wins (3), Losses (2), Goals (16)
3Nics Dazzling Jewels
Wins (1), Losses (4), Goals (8)
4Homespun Photography
Wins (1), Losses (3), Goals (3)
U10 Tournament Rankings:
SeededTeam
1Crazy Lulu Momma
Wins (5), Losses (0), Goals (7)
2Ava Parks & Recreation
Wins (3), Losses (2), Goals (10)
3 Delena’s Auto
Wins (2), Losses (3), Goals (9)
4Cahow Inflatables
Wins (0), Losses (5), Goals (3)
U14 Tournament Rankings:
SeededTeam
1Outdoor Oasis
Wins (5), Losses (0), Goals (23)
2Rush Archery
Wins (3), Losses (2), Goals (19)
3Stewart’s Auto & Tire
Wins (2), Losses (3), Goals (18)
4VFW Auxillary 5993
Wins (0), Losses (5), Goals (13)
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES
U6 Tournament April 27
Game 1, 8:30 a.m. – Reed’s Construction vs. Cheyney Auction
Loss of Game 1 Takes 5th place.
Game 2, 9:10 a.m. – Jerry Inman Insurance vs. M.R. Ranch Trash Service
Game 3, 9:50 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Grigg Trucking.
Game 4, 10:30 a.m., Loss of Game 2 vs. Loss of Game 3., 3rd & 4th place trophies.
Game 5, 11:15 a.m., Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3. 1st & 2nd place trophies.
U8 Tournament Schedule April 27
Game 1, 12:00 p.m. Homespun Photography vs. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors.
Game 2, 1:00 p.m. Nics Dazzling Jewels vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza
Game 3, 2:00 p.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2; 3rd & 4th place trophies.
Game 4, 3:00 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2; 1st & 2nd place trophies.
U10 Tournament Schedule April 27
Game 1, 12:30 p.m. Cahow Inflatable vs. Crazy LuLu Momma.
Game 2, 1:15 p.m. Delena’s Auto vs. Ava Parks & Recreation.
Game 3, 2:10 p.m. Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2; 3rd & 4th place trophies.
Game 4, 3:00 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2; 1st & 2nd place trophies.
U14 Tournament Schedule April 27
Game 1 8:00 a.m., VFW Auxiliary 5993 vs. Outdoor Oasis.
Game 2, 9:00 a.m. Stewart’s Auto vs. Rush Archery.
Game 3, 10:00 a.m., Loss of Game 1 vs. Loss of Game 2; 3rd & 4th place trophies.
Game 4, 11:00 a.m., Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2; 1st and 2nd place trophies.