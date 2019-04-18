Spring Soccer Scores & Schedule

The April 13th games were played as scheduled. Scores are below. Players will take the fields again this weekend, Saturday, April 20, for their make-up game. Tournament play will be on Saturday, April 27. There is no tournament in the U4 age group.

In case of game cancellations, the cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.

SCORES Game 5 April 13

U4

No scores kept.

U6

Reed’s Construction (0) vs. Jerry Inman Insurance (3)

Grigg Trucking (2) vs. Cheyney Auction Company (0)

MR Ranch Trash Service (5) vs. Jerry Inman Insurance (2)

U8

Homespun Photography (0) vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels (2)

Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (2) vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta (1)

U10

Crazy LuLu Mama (1) vs. Cahow Inflatables (0)

Ava Parks (2) vs. Delana’s Auto (1)

U14

Rush Archery (4) vs. VFW Auxiliary 5993 (2)

Stewart’s Auto & Tire (2) vs. Outdoor Oasis (7)

Makeup Schedule (Game 3) Saturday, April 20th

U4 – Trophy Day

9:00 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Rat Racing

9:35 a.m. Crystal Lake Fisheries vs. Reed’s Construction.

10:15 a.m. Dog Co. vs. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law.

U6

9:00 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. MR Ranch Trash Service

9:45 a.m. Jerry Inman Insurance vs. Cheyney Auction Company

10:30 a.m. Grigg Trucking vs. Reed’s Construction

U8

11:15 a.m. Homespun Photography vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta

12:15 p.m. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels

U10

11:00 a.m. Cahow Inflatables vs. Dalana’s Auto.

12:00 p.m. Ava Parks vs. Crazy LuLa Mama

U14

8:50 a.m. VFW Auxiliary 5993 vs. Outdoor Oasis

10:00 a.m. Stewart’s Auto & Tire vs. Rush Archery.