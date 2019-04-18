Spring Soccer Scores & Schedule

The April 13th games were played as scheduled. Scores are below. Players will take the fields again this weekend, Saturday, April 20, for their make-up game. Tournament play will be on Saturday, April 27. There is no tournament in the U4 age group.
In case of game cancellations, the cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.
SCORES Game 5 April 13
U4
No scores kept.
U6
Reed’s Construction (0) vs. Jerry Inman Insurance (3)
Grigg Trucking (2) vs. Cheyney Auction Company (0)
MR Ranch Trash Service (5) vs. Jerry Inman Insurance (2)
U8
Homespun Photography (0) vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels (2)
Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (2) vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta (1)
U10
Crazy LuLu Mama (1) vs. Cahow Inflatables (0)
Ava Parks (2) vs. Delana’s Auto (1)
U14
Rush Archery (4) vs. VFW Auxiliary 5993 (2)
Stewart’s Auto & Tire (2) vs. Outdoor Oasis (7)
Makeup Schedule (Game 3) Saturday, April 20th
U4 – Trophy Day
9:00 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Rat Racing
9:35 a.m. Crystal Lake Fisheries vs. Reed’s Construction.
10:15 a.m. Dog Co. vs. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law.
U6
9:00 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. MR Ranch Trash Service
9:45 a.m. Jerry Inman Insurance vs. Cheyney Auction Company
10:30 a.m. Grigg Trucking vs. Reed’s Construction
U8
11:15 a.m. Homespun Photography vs. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta
12:15 p.m. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels
U10
11:00 a.m. Cahow Inflatables vs. Dalana’s Auto.
12:00 p.m. Ava Parks vs. Crazy LuLa Mama
U14
8:50 a.m. VFW Auxiliary 5993 vs. Outdoor Oasis
10:00 a.m. Stewart’s Auto & Tire vs. Rush Archery.