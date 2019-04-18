Spring Butterfly and Pollinator Garden Program April 24 in Theodosia

THEODOSIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Extension Council of Ozark County is hosting a “Spring Butterfly and Pollinator Garden Program” at Lutie School/Memorial Trail in Theodosia, from 4 p.m. to dusk on Wednesday, April 24.

The program is intended for anyone who is interested in learning about how to create a garden that will attract Monarchs, native butterflies and moths.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. Ozark Soul Native Plants and Ozark Mountain Honey will have booths set up where guests can shop for native wildflowers, plants and local honey. Donations to support the event will be accepted.

Featured speaker Kelly McGowan, MU Extension horticulture specialist, she will give a presentation about “Native Butterflies and Moths of Missouri” at 5:00 p.m.

“Missouri is home to many beautiful native moths and butterflies and is also a part of the monarch migratory path,” said McGowan. “Humans and wildlife rely on insect pollinators for production of two-thirds the world’s fruits, vegetables and fiber.”

Explore the successful butterfly garden at the Lutie Memorial Trail created by the Ozark Heritage Garden Club. Tour the Lutie School Monarch Demonstration Garden where Kathalee Cole and Lutie students will learn more about the importance of these pollinators, characteristics of their lifecycles and report their progress to the North American Monarch Migration program.

For more information, visit the Ozark County MU Extension office, 526 3rd Street, Gainesville, or call 417-679-3525.