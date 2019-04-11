Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra Spring Concert April 14 in Cabool

Celebrate the arrival of Spring by attending a special concert presented by the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra. The orchestra and Inman Vocal Ensemble along with members of the Cabool High School Chorale will present a concert on Sunday, April 14 at the Cabool High School Auditorium, in Cabool, Mo.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. and tickets are available at the door. Admission is $7 for adults, children under 12 are admitted free of charge.

This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a live orchestra and vocal performance taking the audience on a musical journey through the ages.

The classics will be represented by “Brandenburg Concerto, No. 2” by Bach, “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor,” first movement by Beethoven; and Mozart’s “Symphony in G Minor,” first movement.

The concert takes an exotic turn with “Bacchanale” from Samson and Delilah by C. Saint-Saens.

Then, it will be ragtime and jazz with Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag,” and Handy’s “St. Louis Blues.”

“Singing in The Rain” will be performed by the vocal group.

Also included is Henry Mancini’s “Moon River,” a medley of Elvis Presley hits, and “The Best of the Beatles.”

The concert ends with vocalist Brante’ Copling and the orchestra performing “Defying Gravity” from the musical “Wicked.”

The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra was established in 2009 and has grown to over 30 volunteer musicians from southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Ms. Jodie Forbes is the conductor and Nikki Dean, associate conductor. Both are music educators.

The Inman Vocal Ensemble and CHS Chorale are directed by Wendy Inman. Inman is currently the music and theater director for the Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks, and teaches choir at Cabool High School.

Orchestra sponsors are Willow Springs Arts Council, donors, and Missouri Arts Council.

For more information go to www.willowspringsartscouncil.org.