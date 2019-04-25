Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

I know we missed a wonderful Easter service on Sunday, but didn’t want to give anyone else what we have. 

The doctor said I was not contagious, but it is disruptive to be coughing in church. 

Well, Delmar and I are some better, but still coughing like dogs treeing a coon. We stayed home again Sunday from church and spent Easter by ourselves. Donna Bannister brought us lunch. 

I sure missed having all the kids, grandkids and great grandkids here to eat and visit with us. 

I have been getting a little bit of sleep by sitting up in the recliner at night. 

I have been hearing about several people finding mushrooms. I would love to have a little mess of them but just feel like I better not try to get out yet. 

Delmar is doing good after having cataract surgery on his left eye. He will get the other one done in May. 

I got a call and texts from all the kids and grandkids and great grandkids on Sunday, wishing us a happy Easter. I also talked to Synthia and Brent Bishop, who are stationed in New York. 

Hope everyone stays well. 

