Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

I know we missed a wonderful Easter service on Sunday, but didn’t want to give anyone else what we have.

The doctor said I was not contagious, but it is disruptive to be coughing in church.

Well, Delmar and I are some better, but still coughing like dogs treeing a coon. We stayed home again Sunday from church and spent Easter by ourselves. Donna Bannister brought us lunch.

I sure missed having all the kids, grandkids and great grandkids here to eat and visit with us.

I have been getting a little bit of sleep by sitting up in the recliner at night.

I have been hearing about several people finding mushrooms. I would love to have a little mess of them but just feel like I better not try to get out yet.

Delmar is doing good after having cataract surgery on his left eye. He will get the other one done in May.

I got a call and texts from all the kids and grandkids and great grandkids on Sunday, wishing us a happy Easter. I also talked to Synthia and Brent Bishop, who are stationed in New York.

Hope everyone stays well.