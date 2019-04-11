Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

We missed church Sunday, so I don’t have the scripture for the sermon, but I am sure it was from the Bible. We sure have a good pastor.

We are getting ready for Delmar to have cataract surgery. He will be amazed at what a difference it will make.

Visitors in our home were Donna Bannister, Earnie and Helen Cook.

We are enjoying the warmer weather but it sounds like we might have an Easter squall later this week.

We went to Nixa and visited with Rusty, Becky, Hailey and Maeson Carter.

We visited one afternoon with my sister, Violet Flair.

I painted a room in the basement and am making it into my sewing room.

Until next week, remember why we are going to celebrate Easter.