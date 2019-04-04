Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Trae Shelton read a short story about Jesus taking our place. Kendra Shelton read from Psalms 10:17-18 then she sang 2 beautiful songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 5:1-15, “A glass half full is not enough.”

Sunday evening, we enjoyed a big and delicious fish fry at Walnut Grove Church. After the meal, the kids enjoyed a scavenger hunt.

One evening, Kay Peak came to visit and ended up having supper with us.

On Friday, Delmar and I met my cousin and his wife, Howard and Donna Morris in Seymour for a delicious lunch at the Senior Center.

On Saturday, Rusty and Becky Carter came down from Nixa to visit. Becky and I met Bevy Moore and went shopping. We then did some grocery shopping.

Bevy went home and Becky came home with me. We fixed supper and Becky and Rusty ate with us. Later, Donna Bannister came down from Mansfield to visit. On Sunday evening, Beth Blackwood came to visit us.

Until next week, remember Jesus took our place on the cross.