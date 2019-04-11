Skyline Students Impersonate Famous People 

Skyline School held a Science / Language art fair on Thursday, March 28. For the occasion, first and second graders learned about a famous person, and then hosted a “living wax museum” with students dressing up as their celebrity. Each student told a little about the life of the person they represented. Shown above is Jude Hicks dressed-up as Bob Ross, who taught painting on a television program on PBS called The Joy of Painting.
