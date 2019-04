Students in the preschool class at Skyline School recently visited “Wonders of Wildlife” in Springfield, Mo. To raise money for the trip students held several fundraisers. Shown above, the preschool students are: Chase Cauthron, Lauren Collins, S’Vannah Coney, RyAnne Harvey, Evan Homer, Lane Keller, Brantley Kilgore, Jason Smith, Lily Trujillo and Lexi Webster. Accompanying the students are teacher Mrs. Jana, and aide, Heather Boin.

Related