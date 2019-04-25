Sizzling at Zizzer Track Meet

Five Ava High School Lady Bears medaled at the West Plains Zizzer Relays last week on 4-11-19.  Athletes had to finish in the top six to medal at this track meet.  Ladies from left to right are: Madison Shearer, Karli Pedersen, Eden Little, Hailey Searcy, and Hannah Evans.  Arianna Cox also medaled but was not available for the picture.

