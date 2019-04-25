Five Ava High School Lady Bears medaled at the West Plains Zizzer Relays last week on 4-11-19. Athletes had to finish in the top six to medal at this track meet. Ladies from left to right are: Madison Shearer, Karli Pedersen, Eden Little, Hailey Searcy, and Hannah Evans. Arianna Cox also medaled but was not available for the picture.
Home School News Sports Sizzling at Zizzer Track Meet
Ava
broken clouds
67.1 ° F
70 °
64 °
68 %
0.9mph
75 %
Fri
66 °
Sat
71 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
73 °
Missouri Weekly Gas Price Update
April 22, 2019 –– Missouri gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,940 stations....