Senator Cunningham Welcomes Ava Airport Manager to Capitol During State Aviation Day

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mike Cunningham, R-Rogersville, welcomed David and Mary Kay Davidson to the Missouri State Capitol. The manager of the Bill Martin Memorial Airport in Ava, Davidson visited Jefferson City to participate in State Aviation Day at the Capitol.

Airport managers, pilots, technicians and aviation business owners from across Missouri converged on the Capitol to visit with legislators and discuss the importance of aviation in the state. Aviation supports nearly 7,500 jobs in Missouri and contributes more than $850 million to the state’s economy, according to the event’s sponsors, the Missouri Pilots Association, the Missouri Airport Managers Association and the Missouri State Aviation Council.

“It’s especially important for Missouri’s general aviation community to come to the Capitol and remind us of the importance of regional and small town airports,” Sen. Cunningham said. “My urban colleagues sometimes forget that there’s more to aviation than big city airports. This event reminds all of us about the role of aviation in rural and small town Missouri.”

The Bill Martin Memorial Airport, which serves the Douglas County area, was named in honor of U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and Ava native William I. Martin. In 2017, the airport received a MoDOT grant to image010.pngfund improvements to its 3,600-foot runway. The state grant funded 90 percent of the cost of the $1 million project.