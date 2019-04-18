Self-Guided Tours Through CCC Structures at Bennett Spring State Park

JEFFERSON CITY – Come to Bennett Spring State Park Nature Center and pick up a self-guided tour brochure including a map and description of buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corp.

The CCC program was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to create manual labor jobs during the Great Depression. Between the years of 1933 – 1937 several structures were created at Bennett Spring State Park. The Bennett Spring State Park Company 1772 of the CCC consisted of over 200 men that served in WWI.

This brochure, created by a local resident and previous park interpreter, Becky Day, will guide you through the park to see these historical structures. An exhibit display in the nature center gives more information and pictures of that time period and houses historic artifacts. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 27 – Oct. 31.

Visitors today cross the historic CCC stone bridge when going to the historic restaurant in Bennett Spring State Park. The park restaurant is within a CCC structure and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from 7 a.m. until one hour after fishing for the day ends during the months of March – Oct.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.