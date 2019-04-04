School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 8

No School

Tuesday, April 9

Cereal, cheese stick, apple.

Wednesday, April 10

Sausage pancake on a stick, bananas.

Thursday, April 11

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, orange smiles.

Friday, April 12

Sausage biscuit, bananas.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, April 8

No School.

Tuesday, April 9

Chicken and waffles with syrup, pizza grilled cheese, pizza munchables, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, April 10

Chicken patty, baked ham, turkey and cheese sandwich, strawberry chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, April 11

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, nacho munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, April 12

Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, chicken Po’ boy, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 8

No School.

Tuesday, April 9

Chicken and waffles with syrup, beef quesadilla, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, April 10

Chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, April 11

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, April 12

Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 8

No School.

Tuesday, April 9

Chicken and waffles with syrup, bacon pickle grilled cheese, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, April 10

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, April 11

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, Cubano sandwich, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, Caesar side salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, April 12

Fish sandwich, taco pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 8

French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, juice and milk.

Tuesday, April 9

Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, April 10

Yogurt, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, April 11

Chicken patty, biscuit, fruit, juice and milk.

Friday, April 12

Cereal, bagel w/cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 8

Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, tater tots, fruit and milk.

Tuesday, April 9

Walking taco, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, April 10

Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, & milk.

Thursday, April 11

Sloppy Joe on bun, mac & cheese, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.

Friday, April 12

Hamburger patty on a bun, cheese, fries, pork & beans, fruit, and milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 8

Chicken on biscuit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, April 9

Scrambled eggs, toast and jelly, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, April 10

Oatmeal, bacon, juice, and milk.

Thursday, April 11

Pancakes, sausage, juice, and milk.

Friday, April 12

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, April 8

McRib on bun, baby carrots, Sun chips, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, April 9

BBQ chicken, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, April 10

Frito pie, corn, fruit bar, milk.

Thursday, April 11

Corndog, salad bar, fruit, cookie, and milk.

Friday, April 12

Chicken strips, curly fries, vegetable medley, fruit and milk.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR