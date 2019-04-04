School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 8
No School
Tuesday, April 9
Cereal, cheese stick, apple.
Wednesday, April 10
Sausage pancake on a stick, bananas.
Thursday, April 11
Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, orange smiles.
Friday, April 12
Sausage biscuit, bananas.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, April 8
No School.
Tuesday, April 9
Chicken and waffles with syrup, pizza grilled cheese, pizza munchables, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, April 10
Chicken patty, baked ham, turkey and cheese sandwich, strawberry chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, April 11
BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, nacho munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, refried beans, pears.
Friday, April 12
Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, chicken Po’ boy, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 8
No School.
Tuesday, April 9
Chicken and waffles with syrup, beef quesadilla, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, April 10
Chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, April 11
BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheese sandwich, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, pears.
Friday, April 12
Pepperoni pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 8
No School.
Tuesday, April 9
Chicken and waffles with syrup, bacon pickle grilled cheese, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, April 10
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, April 11
BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, Cubano sandwich, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, Caesar side salad, refried beans, pears.
Friday, April 12
Fish sandwich, taco pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 8
French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 9
Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, April 10
Yogurt, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, April 11
Chicken patty, biscuit, fruit, juice and milk.
Friday, April 12
Cereal, bagel w/cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 8
Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, tater tots, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 9
Walking taco, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, April 10
Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, & milk.
Thursday, April 11
Sloppy Joe on bun, mac & cheese, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk.
Friday, April 12
Hamburger patty on a bun, cheese, fries, pork & beans, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 8
Chicken on biscuit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, April 9
Scrambled eggs, toast and jelly, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, April 10
Oatmeal, bacon, juice, and milk.
Thursday, April 11
Pancakes, sausage, juice, and milk.
Friday, April 12
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, April 8
McRib on bun, baby carrots, Sun chips, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, April 9
BBQ chicken, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, April 10
Frito pie, corn, fruit bar, milk.
Thursday, April 11
Corndog, salad bar, fruit, cookie, and milk.
Friday, April 12
Chicken strips, curly fries, vegetable medley, fruit and milk.