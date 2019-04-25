School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 29

Breakfast pizza, apple.

Tuesday, April 30

Chicken biscuit, orange smiles.

Wednesday, May 1

Mini cinnis, bananas.

Thursday, May 2

Cereal with cheese stick, applesauce.

Friday, May 3

Sausage pancake on a stick, apple.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, April 29

Hot dog on bun, chicken and cheese quesadilla, popcorn chicken munchable, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, April 30

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, pizza munchables, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, May 1

Chicken patty, baked ham, ham and cheese sandwich, BBQ and ketchup, taco salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot rolls, milk.

Thursday, May 2

Super nachos, Mexican entree condiments, ham and cheese French toast sandwich, nacho munchable, popcorn chicken salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, fresh fruit, pears, milk.

Friday, May 3

Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, Italian sub, cold sandwich condiment, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, milk.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 29

Roast beef melt, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, April 30

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, May 1

Chicken patty, BBQ and ketchup, meatloaf, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot rolls, milk.

Thursday, May 2

Cheeseburger, burger/sandwich bar condiments, egg, bacon and cheese bagel, salad bar, cornbread, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, fresh fruit, pears, milk.

Friday, May 3

Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Mexican special bar condiments, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, milk.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 29

BBQ bacon wrapped hot dog, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, April 30

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, sald bar, Italian bread, burger bar, baked chips, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, May 1

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, BBQ and ketchup, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot rolls, milk.

Thursday, May 2

Bacon cheeseburger, bacon, egg, and cheese flat bread, burger/sandwich bar condiments, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar grilled cheese bar, Caesar side salad, BBQ bacon beans, fresh fruit, pears, milk.

Friday, May 3

Jalepeno popper pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Mexican special bar condiments, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, milk.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 29

Pancake, peanut butter, syrup, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, April 30

Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, May 1

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk

Thursday, May 2

Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, and milk

Friday, May 3

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 29

Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fries, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, April 30

Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, May 1

BBQ Pork Patty, mashed potatoes, corn, roll, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, May 2

Sloppy Joe on bun, mac and cheese, carrots w/ranch, fruit, and milk

Friday, May 3

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, and milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 29

Egg McMuffin, juice, milk.

Tuesday, April 30

Waffle or pancakes, sausage link, juice, milk.

Wednesday, May 1

Breakfast pizza, juice, milk.

Thursday, May 2

Scrambled eggs, toast and jelly, juice, and milk.

Friday, May 3

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice or milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, April 29

Taco crunch, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 30

Sloppy Joe, baby carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 1

Chicken and noodles, peas, fruit bar, milk.

Thursday, May 2

Corn dog, corn, fruit, and milk.

Friday, May 3

BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, fruit, and milk.