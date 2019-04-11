School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 15
Sausage pancake on a stick, apple.
Tuesday, April 16
Breakfast pizza, raisins.
Wednesday, April 17
Cereal, cheese stick, applesauce.
Thursday, April 18
Mini cinnis, apple.
Friday, April 19
No School – Easter Break.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, April 15
Chicken Nachos with white queso, corn dog, popcorn chicken munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, April 16
Meatball sub, BBQ beef on bun, pizza munchables, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, April 17
Chicken patty, baked ham, turkey and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls, lemon crinkle cookie.
Thursday, April 18
Tony’s® pizza, fish sandwich, nacho munchable, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, April 19
No School – Easter Break.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 15
Chicken nachos with white queso, corn dog, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, April 16
Meatball sub, BBQ beef on bun, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, April 17
Chicken patty, baked ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls, lemon crinkle cookie.
Thursday, April 18
Cheese pizza, fish tacos, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, applesauce.
Friday, April 19
No School – Easter Break.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 15
Chicken nachos with white queso, corn dog, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, April 16
Meatball sub, BBQ beef on bun, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, April 17
Baked ham, chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls, lemon crinkle cookie.
Thursday, April 18
Bang bang chicken, Tony’s® pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, April 19
No School – Easter Break.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 15
Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, April 16
Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, April 17
Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, April 18
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, April 19
No School – Easter Break.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, April 15
Tater tot casserole, corn, bread stick, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, April 16
Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, April 17
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, roll, carrots, fruit, and milk.
Thursday, April 18
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, and milk.
Friday, April 19
No School – Easter Break
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 15
Sausage biscuit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, April 16
French toast, sausage link, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, April 17
Bacon/egg biscuit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, April 18
Cereal, muffin, juice, and milk.
Friday, April 19
No School. Good Friday.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, April 15
Grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, April 16
Chicken strips, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, April 17
Hot dog or chili dog, broccoli, fruit bar, cookie and milk.
Thursday, April 18
Spaghetti with meat, green beans, fruit, and milk.
Friday, April 19
No School. Good Friday.