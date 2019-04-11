School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 15

Sausage pancake on a stick, apple.

Tuesday, April 16

Breakfast pizza, raisins.

Wednesday, April 17

Cereal, cheese stick, applesauce.

Thursday, April 18

Mini cinnis, apple.

Friday, April 19

No School – Easter Break.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, April 15

Chicken Nachos with white queso, corn dog, popcorn chicken munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, April 16

Meatball sub, BBQ beef on bun, pizza munchables, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, April 17

Chicken patty, baked ham, turkey and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls, lemon crinkle cookie.

Thursday, April 18

Tony’s® pizza, fish sandwich, nacho munchable, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, April 19

No School – Easter Break.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 15

Chicken nachos with white queso, corn dog, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, April 16

Meatball sub, BBQ beef on bun, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, April 17

Chicken patty, baked ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls, lemon crinkle cookie.

Thursday, April 18

Cheese pizza, fish tacos, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, applesauce.

Friday, April 19

No School – Easter Break.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 15

Chicken nachos with white queso, corn dog, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, April 16

Meatball sub, BBQ beef on bun, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, April 17

Baked ham, chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, Parmesan roasted carrots, peaches, hot rolls, lemon crinkle cookie.

Thursday, April 18

Bang bang chicken, Tony’s® pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, sub bar, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, April 19

No School – Easter Break.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 15

Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, April 16

Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, April 17

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, April 18

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, April 19

No School – Easter Break.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, April 15

Tater tot casserole, corn, bread stick, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, April 16

Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, April 17

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, roll, carrots, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, April 18

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, and milk.

Friday, April 19

No School – Easter Break

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 15

Sausage biscuit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, April 16

French toast, sausage link, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, April 17

Bacon/egg biscuit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, April 18

Cereal, muffin, juice, and milk.

Friday, April 19

No School. Good Friday.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, April 15

Grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, April 16

Chicken strips, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, April 17

Hot dog or chili dog, broccoli, fruit bar, cookie and milk.

Thursday, April 18

Spaghetti with meat, green beans, fruit, and milk.

Friday, April 19

No School. Good Friday.