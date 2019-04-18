Salem Track Meet Results March 21

On Thursday, March 21, the Ava Bears traveled to Salem for varsity track competition.

With 10 teams in attendance, the Ava boys’ varsity team finished 2nd overall. The girls team placed 4th overall.

Boys Individual Results

Javelin: Jacob Ross – 4th, 109’ 6”; James Smith – 5th, 106’

Discus: Nick Mozzy – 6th, 84’ 7”

Pole Vault: Luke Manzalillo – 5th, 9’ 0”

Long Jump: Jacob Gillies – 3rd, 17’ 8 1/2”

Triple Jump – Mason Cole – 1st, 36’ 6”; Jacob Gillies – 3rd, 34’ 7”

High Jump: Jacob Gillies – 2nd, 5’ 8”; Mason Cole – 3rd, 5’ 6”

110 Hurdles – Colby Miles- 3rd, 17.01

300 Hurdles: Colby Miles- 5th, 46.64

100 Meter Dash: Stephen Copeland – 2nd, 11.19

200 Meter Dash: Stephen Copeland- 3rd, 23.80; Caden Palmer – 5th, 24.72

800 Meter Run: Antony Walsh- 3rd, 2.22:09

3200 Meter Run: Bryce Mings- 1st, 11:58.03; Caden Prock- 3rd, 12:43.13

Relays:

4×10 – 1st, 46.17, Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Josh Bray, Stephen Copeland

4×200 – 1st, 1:37.38, Caden Palmer, Nate Swofford, Flint Sallee, Stephen Copeland

4×400 – 1st, 3:43.27, Josh Bray, Jacob Gillies, Mason Cole, Nate Swofford

4×800 – 1st, 9:15.17, Bryce Mings, Jimmy McNish, Nate Swofford, Mason Cole

Girls Individual Results

Javelin: Eden Little – 1st, 105’ 7”

Pole Vault: Eden Little – 1st, 7’ 6”

Discus: Baylon Alexander – 6th, 66’ 8”

Long Jump: Hannah Evans – 2nd, 13’ 5”; Arianna Cox – 3rd, 13’ 2”; Hailey Nelson – 6th, 12’ 8”

High Jump: Hannah Evans – 2nd, 4’ 6”

100 Meter Dash: Hailey Nelson- 5th, 13.92

200 Meter Dash: Hannah Evans- 4th, 29.89

400 Meter Dash: Kennedy Meyer – 6th, 1:16

1600 Meter Run: Layla Giorgianni – 6th, 2:21

3200 Meter Run: Rebekah Evans – 3rd, 17:32

Relays:

4×100 – 4th, 58.52, Hailey Nelson, Madison Shearer, Karli Pedersen, Arianna Cox

4×400 – 3rd, 4:55.50, Eden Little, Kennedy Meyer, Karleyna Kilgore, Hannah Evans

4×800 – 1st, 12:42, Layla Georgianni, Clara Sicilia, Karleyna Kilgore, Kennedy Meyer