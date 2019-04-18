Elza Royce Page, 74 years, 8 months, 10 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on April 13, 2019 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Royce was born August 3, 1944 in Wright County, MO to Elza Lee “Jack” and Hazel Ethel (Bordner) Page.

Royce was a retired Logger. He worked in the timber industry in the states of Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

In October of 1963 Royce and Kellie Kay Craig were united in marriage in Oregon and to this union they were blessed with four children.

Royce became a Christian in his later years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being in the outdoors. He loved coming back to his home community in the Ozarks of Missouri. Royce was kind and always willing to lend a helping hand. He lived with his brother Norman and wife Christine, along with his three nieces Janice, Sue and Kay for six years.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Kellie, the mother of his children, two brothers, Wayne and Norman Page, and two sisters, Shirley Foster and Jean Johnston.

Royce is survived by his four children, Marge Dixon of Boise, ID, Royce Lee Page of Clearwater, ID, Donald Ray Page of Clearwater, ID, and Billy Jack Jones of Idaho, close friend, “Dee” Dolores Barnum of Ava, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one sister, Ruby Butzler & Jim of Marshfield, MO, one brother, Don Page & Jody of Emmett, ID, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Royce are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO per Royce’s request. His cremains will be buried in the late spring at Brushyknob Cemetery and also in Montana per Royce’s wishes. There will be a memorial on June 8, 2019 at the Brushyknob Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.