Route 38 in Texas and Wright Counties Reduced for Asphalt Overlay

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route 38 in Texas and Wright Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform asphalt overlay of the roadway.

This section of roadway is located from Route 17 in Texas County to Route 95 in Wright County.

Weather permitting, work began on Monday, April 8, and continues through Friday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends as necessary.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.