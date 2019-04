Robert Morris Loeber, Jr. 61 years , 9 months, 1 day old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on April 18 2019 at his home from an illness.

Robert was born in Paso Robles, CA to Robert Morris Loeber Sr. and Charlene (Hove) Loeber.

Cremation services for Robert are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.