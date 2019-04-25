Roaring River State Park Hosts Wildflower Workshop May 5

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 19, 2019 – Roaring River State Park will host a Spring Wildflower Workshop 3-5 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center.

The workshop will be an educational study of native wildflowers found in various habitats throughout the park. The workshop will cover basic identification of wildflowers, historical and medicinal uses of wildflowers, as well as wild edibles. Expect to hike along several park trails during the workshop. Wear sturdy shoes and bring your camera.

Roaring River State Park is located 7 miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, in southwest Missouri. For more information about the event, contact the park office at 417-847-2539.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.