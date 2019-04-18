Richard Lambert Sr. went Home on February 28.

Richard was the beloved Husband of Sharon Lambert , father of Shelly Karr, Stacy , Rick Jr. and Sam Lambert.

Grandfather of Corey, Cassie, Brandon, and Tyler Lambert, Brady and Braiden Elder, and Katie Van Dyke. Great Grandfather of Carter Lambert, Stella and Koby Van Dyke.

Brother of Sandy Halbrook and Sherry Latora.

Rick, an expert auto body repair and painter, joins father Lowel, brother Bob, Uncle Joe, and cousin Ike Rhoades.

He retired from The City of Davenport in 2007.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m., 311 Summerhays Street, Tiffin, Iowa 52340.