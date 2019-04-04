Rev. Robert Eugene “Bob” Thompson, Sr.

Robert Eugene Thompson Sr., 92 years, 1 month, 28 days old, Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven to be with his Lord on April 1, 2019 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, MO with all his family by his side.

Bob was born February 3, 1927 in Wayne, MO to Homer and Orpha (Reno) Thompson.

On June 17, 1948 Bob and Mary Grace Poe were united in marriage at Burlington, Iowa and to this union they were blessed with four children.

Bob was a Church of God Holiness minister for many, many years. He started his pastoring in 1948. Bob and Mary served in several states, Missouri, West Virginia, California, Oklahoma, and Iowa. His history with Mt. Zion Bible School started in 1946 as a college student. He taught, pastored and served in administration for the school. Bob was currently serving as a board member.

Bob loved coon hunting, amateur artist and was also a writer for the church Sunday School literature for 40 years. He also wrote for the Douglas County Herald, “Ramblings of the Ole Parson”.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his son John Vernon.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary of 70 years, his three children, Rev. Robert “Bob” Thompson, Jr. and wife Cinda of Mt. Zion, Rev. Ken Thompson and wife, Vicky of Fordland, MO and Glenna Thompson of Branson, MO, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Bob will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Evans Auditorium at Mt. Zion Bible School in Ava with burial following in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday prior to service from noon to service time in the Evans Auditorium. Officiating will be his sons, Rev. Bob Thompson, Jr. and Rev. Ken Thompson. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Bible School, Rt. 1, Box 48, Ava, MO 65608. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.